Confirmation Conflict

Senators have begun their floor battle over the President's Supreme Court pick.

The fate of Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch may also decide the fate of Senate procedure. Democrats have the votes to block Gorsuch, but can’t stop Republicans from using the nuclear option this week to push Gorsuch through. Changing the way the Senate operates alarms some lawmakers, and majority leader Mitch McConnell insists the nuclear option will never be used to pass a bill, just to confirm judges. Both parties are using scare tactics to coax the other; Democrats may not work with President Trump in the future, while Republicans will fight any liberal judges President Trump could possibly nominate in the future. There are 44 Senators planning to filibuster, still not enough to stop the nuclear option or to stop the Gorsuch confirmation.