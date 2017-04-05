Charlotte, NC – WCCB News Rising Co-host

WCCB Job Posting: WCCB News Rising Co-host

April 4, 2017

WCCB – Charlotte’s home of the CW – is looking for a co-host for WCCB News Rising. This stylish and smart 4.5 hour show breaks the mold. We’ve got news, weather and traffic + we’re talking family, parenting, relationships – and what’s trending in social media, fashion and entertainment.

We need someone who knows the big stories of the day from news to pop culture. Someone who’s authentic, entertaining and can engage the audience on all platforms while adding to the conversation. You’ll also lead discussions on our all-new 8am show with a fresh new lineup of contributors every day.

Preparation is a must – not only for the next show but for the next day. Your day doesn’t end when the show wraps. We need someone who can generate creative content that recruits viewers.

We are looking for someone with an excellent command of the English language, bi-lingual capabilities, exemplary reporting, writing and social media skills.

Additionally, we need someone who is adaptable, a team player, possesses a variety of skills and a strong work ethic.

Send reel and resume to:

Angela Robbins

WCCB News Director

arobbins@wccbcharlotte.com

No phone calls please

EOE

Please note source of referral on all resumes/cover letters.