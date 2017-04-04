Today is Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry’s!
Today is Free Cone Day at Ben and Jerry’s!
At participating locations nationwide, you can get your free cone from noon to 8 p-m. There are five locations in Myrtle Beach offering up free ice cream and donations are encouraged.
All donations will benefit the Grand Strand Miracle Leagues- a local nonprofit dedicated to offering individuals with special needs the opportunity to play baseball, soccer and golf in a safe, adapted and encouraging environment.
SOUTH CAROLINA:
Tanger Outlets (Myrtle Beach)
10835 King Road South
Suite 701
Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
843 449 4654
Isle of Palms
1109 Ocean Boulevard
Isle of Palms, SC 29451
843 886 6314
Charleston
96 N Market Street
Charleston, SC 29401
843 853 3888
Bluffton Promenade – COMING SOON
6 Promenade Street
Unit 1004
Bluffton, SC 29910
n/a
Myrtle Beach II (North)
1200 Celebrity Circle
Suite 209
Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
843 444 0390
Myrtle Beach (South)
1303 Celebrity Circle
Suite 125A
Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
843 444 1074
Caribbean Resort
2913-B North Ocean Boulevard
Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
843 282 0881
Myrtle Beach – The Breakers
2005-C Ocean Boulevard
Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
843-213-1754
NORTH CAROLINA:
Birkdale Village
16915 Birkdale Commons Parkway
Suite D
Huntersville, NC 28078
704 895 5675
Emerald Isle
8204 Emerald Drive
Unit 2
Emerald Isle, NC 28594
252 354 8448
North Hills
4160 Main Street
Raleigh, NC 27604
919 781 4677
Friendly
3332 W Friendly Avenue
The Shops at Friendly Center
Greensboro, NC 27410
336 856 2178
Royal Bakery
3801 Hillsborough St.
Raleigh, NC 27607
919 807 0707
Chapel Hill
102 West Franklin Street
Chapel Hill, NC 27516
919 967 9068
Myers Park
507 Providence Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
704 333 1003
Davidson
202 South Main Street
PO Box 1761
Davidson, NC 28036
704 892 0604
Foxcroft
7800 Fairview Road
Foxcroft East Shopping Center
Charlotte, NC 28226
704 364 7600
Parktowne Village
1600 East Woodlawn Rd
Suite 110
Charlotte, NC 28209
704 525 9945
Jacksonville Mall
375 Jacksonville Mall
Jacksonville, NC 28546
910 353 2498
Gastonia – Franklin Square
3908 East Franklin Boulevard
Gastonia, NC 28056
704 824 7391