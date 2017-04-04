Today is Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry’s!

At participating locations nationwide, you can get your free cone from noon to 8 p-m. There are five locations in Myrtle Beach offering up free ice cream and donations are encouraged.

All donations will benefit the Grand Strand Miracle Leagues- a local nonprofit dedicated to offering individuals with special needs the opportunity to play baseball, soccer and golf in a safe, adapted and encouraging environment.

SOUTH CAROLINA:

Tanger Outlets (Myrtle Beach)

10835 King Road South

Suite 701

Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

843 449 4654

Isle of Palms

1109 Ocean Boulevard

Isle of Palms, SC 29451

843 886 6314

Charleston

96 N Market Street

Charleston, SC 29401

843 853 3888

Bluffton Promenade – COMING SOON

6 Promenade Street

Unit 1004

Bluffton, SC 29910

n/a

Myrtle Beach II (North)

1200 Celebrity Circle

Suite 209

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

843 444 0390

Myrtle Beach (South)

1303 Celebrity Circle

Suite 125A

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

843 444 1074

Caribbean Resort

2913-B North Ocean Boulevard

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

843 282 0881

Myrtle Beach – The Breakers

2005-C Ocean Boulevard

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

843-213-1754

NORTH CAROLINA:

Birkdale Village

16915 Birkdale Commons Parkway

Suite D

Huntersville, NC 28078

704 895 5675

Emerald Isle

8204 Emerald Drive

Unit 2

Emerald Isle, NC 28594

252 354 8448

North Hills

4160 Main Street

Raleigh, NC 27604

919 781 4677

Friendly

3332 W Friendly Avenue

The Shops at Friendly Center

Greensboro, NC 27410

336 856 2178

Royal Bakery

3801 Hillsborough St.

Raleigh, NC 27607

919 807 0707

Chapel Hill

102 West Franklin Street

Chapel Hill, NC 27516

919 967 9068

Myers Park

507 Providence Road

Charlotte, NC 28207

704 333 1003

Davidson

202 South Main Street

PO Box 1761

Davidson, NC 28036

704 892 0604

Foxcroft

7800 Fairview Road

Foxcroft East Shopping Center

Charlotte, NC 28226

704 364 7600

Parktowne Village

1600 East Woodlawn Rd

Suite 110

Charlotte, NC 28209

704 525 9945

Jacksonville Mall

375 Jacksonville Mall

Jacksonville, NC 28546

910 353 2498

Gastonia – Franklin Square

3908 East Franklin Boulevard

Gastonia, NC 28056

704 824 7391