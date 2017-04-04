Severe Weather Strikes

The death toll continues to rise in the South following a severe weather system.

At least five people are now dead after strong storms hit the southeast. Communities in several states are now picking up the pieces following the severe weather. Louisiana’s governor toured the state’s heavy damage throughout the state Monday. A tornado may hit Luverne, Alabama without any warning but the Crenshaw County emergency manager spotted its formation. A man was also killed in Union County, South Carolina, after the powerful winds flipped a mobile home. Mostly clear skies are expected throughout the south this week, but more rain is possible Wednesday.