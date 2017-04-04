SC toddler goes viral after defending her decision to buy doll of a differnt race

SOUTH CAROLINA (WFXB) – A photo of a little girl from South Carolina, clutching her baby doll, has gone viral — thanks to its message of racial diversity and inclusion.

The image was posted to Facebook on Friday by the 2-year-old’s mother, Brandi Benner, after her daughter was called out by a Target employee for not buying a doll of the same race as little sophia.

Brandi claims that when the Target cashier told the toddler there are plenty of dolls that look like her, Sophia persisted to point out their many similarities: they’re both doctors, and pretty girls with nice hair.

The post has been shared over 197,000 times.