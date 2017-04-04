Conservationists skeptical about President Trump’s donation to National Parks Service

President Trump will donate his first quarter salary, just over $78,000, to the National Parks Service. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer made the announcement on Monday.

At yesterday’s briefing, Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke said the donation will go to maintaining historic battlefield sites. During the campaign, Trump vowed that he wouldn’t take the presidency’s annual salary if elected, and he repeated that promise after his victory.

Environmental group the Sierra Club released a statement saying, “America’s parks, and the people and economies they support, need real funding, not a giant fake check. “