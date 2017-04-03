Woman shot and killed outside of Wilmington-area mall

Rachel Jordan

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WFXB) – Investigators are are searching for a gunman who shot and killed a woman outside a popular mall in Wilmington over the weekend.

Authorities say Catherine Ruth Ballard was rushed to the hospital after she was shot in the Independence Mall parking lot Saturday afternoon. The 24-year-old died from her injuries a few hours later.

Detectives are hoping witnesses will come forward to help identify a suspect. Wilmington Police Department believes this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

