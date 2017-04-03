North Carolina woman sued $500,000 for angry Facebook post

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WFXB) – If you’ve ever written an angry Facebook comment, take note: it could cost you half a million dollars.

A North Carolina woman knows this all too well. Jacqueline Hammond from Asheville was sued for a post that she wrote in November 2015. Apparently, Hammond said something controversial about someone she knew: “I didn’t get drunk and kill my kid.”

Davyne Dial, the woman Hammond was referring to, lost her son decades ago in a gun accident with another little boy — but it was not related to his death. Dial sued Hammond for the remark.

Hammond had to pay $250,000 for actual damages and $250,000 for punitive damages, totaling at a whopping $500,000 for her claim.