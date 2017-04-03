Atlanta Rebuilding

Demolition crews remain hard at work days after an interstate bridge collapse in Atlanta.

The city of is Atlanta still picking up the pieces -literally- following last week’s interstate bridge collapse. Demolition crews have been working non-stop at the site of the interstate 85 bridge collapse, taking down the sections of the overpass that need replacement and clearing debris from Piedmont road. It will take months for the state to complete the highway, however, Piedmont road may soon be back open for business.