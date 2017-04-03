13-year-old armless basketball player stuns on the basketball court

BOCA RATON, F.L. (WFXB) – A middle school basketball player in Florida has become an overnight internet sensation. The teenager lost his arms when he was a baby, but the kid still sinks baskets like there is no tomorrow.

Jamarion Styles, 13, is now a social media sensation after a Twitter video of him last week sinking a three-pointer just before the buzzer in a middle school game.

Because of a rare bacterial infection, Jamarion lost his arms as an infant. But that doesn’t stop the Eagles Landing Middle School student from shooting three-pointers on the basketball court.