This is what it will cost you to attend the Final Four

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WFXB) – South Carolina will take on Gonzaga in the Final Four tomorrow, so if you’re thinking of taking a last minute trip to Phoenix.. just how much will it cost you?

If you’re rooting for either the Tar Heels or the Gamecocks and flying out of Myrtle Beach International, it will cost you around $1,100. If you’re flying from Charlotte or Columbia, it will cost you about the same.

A hotel averages around $300-per night, which travel experts say isn’t too shabby for a championship weekend. Tickets will cost you $350 to $5,000.