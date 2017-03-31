Staffer Seeks to Speak

Former National Security adviser Micheal Flynn is asking for immunity in exchange for his testimony on possible ties between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

The first Trump Administration official to resign under a cloud of scandal is now asking for immunity in exchange for his testimony on possible ties between members of the President’s election campaign, and Russian government agents. Micheal Flynn was ousted in February after lying to vice president mike pence over his own contact with Russian officials before the inauguration. This week, the Senate Intelligence Committee began hearings looking into possible collusion between members of the Trump campaign and Russian agents – the House Intelligence Committee wass also investigating the matter, but suspended hearings this week after chairman Congressman Devin Nunes, came under fire for defending the Trump Administration based on secret evidence he claims came from a source inside the White House. Flynn is asking for immunity from both congressional committees.