Carolina AM Cooking: Chicken Caprese Sandwich Recipe

Carolina AM Cooking: Chicken Caprese Sandwich Recipe
Lauren Pogulis

Chicken Caprese Sandwich

yields: 2 sandwiches

Grilled Chicken 4 thin breasts

Kosher Salt as needed

Black Pepper as needed

Olive Oil 1 Tbl

*Note: Chicken is optional

Fresh Mozzarella 4-6 slices

Tomato 4-6 slices

Fresh Basil, chopped 6-8 leaves

Kosher Salt to taste

Black Pepper to taste

Balsamic Glaze enough to drizzle

Olive Oil 1 Tbl

Sliced Bread or Italian Bread:  enough for sandwiches

  1. In a large non stick pan, over a medium high heat, heat 1 tablespoon of oil and place the chicken carefully into the pan.  Then season with a little salt and pepper.
  2. Cook about 2-3 minutes on each side until no longer pink in the center.  Remove from the pan, slice and set aside.
  3. Scrap anything left behind out of the pan and heat another 1 tablespoon of oil and swirl around the pan.  If  you are using sliced bread place bread down into the pan as if making a grilled cheese.  If you are using italian bread, place the inside of the bread down and place another pan over top to flatten the bread.  Once the bread is played down and or flatten out, place the tomatoes into the pan and sprinkle a little salt and pepper and grill both sides for 30-60 seconds.  Meanwhile fan out your fresh mozzarella on the one side of the bread and then place the tomatoes over top.  Then spread out your chopped basil and drizzle a little balsamic glaze.  Before closing the sandwich, crack a little pepper over top, add your sliced grilled chicken, if you desire then close the sandwich.
  4. Allow the sandwich to reached the desired crispiness you desire, then transfer to to cutting board and slice at a bias.

Related

Carolina AM Cooking: Chicken Caprese Sandwich
Grand Strand Health: High Blood Pressure
Crayola Says Goodbye To “Dandelion”, P...
Why It’s So Important For Realtors To Listen...