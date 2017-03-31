Carolina AM Cooking: Chicken Caprese Sandwich Recipe

Chicken Caprese Sandwich

yields: 2 sandwiches

Grilled Chicken 4 thin breasts

Kosher Salt as needed

Black Pepper as needed

Olive Oil 1 Tbl

*Note: Chicken is optional

Fresh Mozzarella 4-6 slices

Tomato 4-6 slices

Fresh Basil, chopped 6-8 leaves

Kosher Salt to taste

Black Pepper to taste

Balsamic Glaze enough to drizzle

Olive Oil 1 Tbl

Sliced Bread or Italian Bread: enough for sandwiches