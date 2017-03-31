Carolina AM Cooking: Chicken Caprese Sandwich Recipe
Carolina AM Cooking: Chicken Caprese Sandwich Recipe
Chicken Caprese Sandwich
yields: 2 sandwiches
Grilled Chicken 4 thin breasts
Kosher Salt as needed
Black Pepper as needed
Olive Oil 1 Tbl
*Note: Chicken is optional
Fresh Mozzarella 4-6 slices
Tomato 4-6 slices
Fresh Basil, chopped 6-8 leaves
Kosher Salt to taste
Black Pepper to taste
Balsamic Glaze enough to drizzle
Olive Oil 1 Tbl
Sliced Bread or Italian Bread: enough for sandwiches
- In a large non stick pan, over a medium high heat, heat 1 tablespoon of oil and place the chicken carefully into the pan. Then season with a little salt and pepper.
- Cook about 2-3 minutes on each side until no longer pink in the center. Remove from the pan, slice and set aside.
- Scrap anything left behind out of the pan and heat another 1 tablespoon of oil and swirl around the pan. If you are using sliced bread place bread down into the pan as if making a grilled cheese. If you are using italian bread, place the inside of the bread down and place another pan over top to flatten the bread. Once the bread is played down and or flatten out, place the tomatoes into the pan and sprinkle a little salt and pepper and grill both sides for 30-60 seconds. Meanwhile fan out your fresh mozzarella on the one side of the bread and then place the tomatoes over top. Then spread out your chopped basil and drizzle a little balsamic glaze. Before closing the sandwich, crack a little pepper over top, add your sliced grilled chicken, if you desire then close the sandwich.
- Allow the sandwich to reached the desired crispiness you desire, then transfer to to cutting board and slice at a bias.