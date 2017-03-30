Want to call your Senator? There’s an app for that

Calling your Senator or US Representative is easy because there’s now an app for that.

It’s called ‘Stance‘ aimed at changing how constituents interact with their congressional representative.

The way it works? You record a message for your Senator or Representative on the app, and the app delivers the recording at night when the phone lines are freed up.

If the lines are busy– Stance will keep calling back until your message is successfully delivered.

And just FYI: your messages are not private. Stance publishes every recording on their site — your contact information and all.