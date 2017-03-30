NC lawmakers agree on HB2 compromise

RALEIGH, N.C. (WFXB) – After debate, confusion and ultimately a standoff, Republican leaders and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper say there’s finally a deal to repeal the state’s controversial bathroom law. An agreement was struck Wednesday night that repeals HB2, but it also retains a critical component of it.

The deal leaves regulation of bathrooms solely in control of the state, meaning that cities and local governments can’t pass their own anti-discrimination laws until December 2020. Earlier this morning, the compromise bill passed its first test, clearing the state’s senate rules committee. It now moves on to the Senate floor, where it must survive two additional votes before moving to the House for a final vote.