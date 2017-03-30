5-year-old North Carolina girl suspended for playing with ‘stick gun’

RAEFORD, N.C. (WFXB) – A North Carolina mother is outraged after she says her 5-year-old daughter was suspended from school because of a stick that resembled a gun.

Her mother – Brandy Miller – is demanding an apology. It all started Friday when Miller got a phone call from the principal about a playground incident. Her daughter explains that she and her two friends were using their imagination playing “king and queen” – in this case, she was the guard protecting the royals and picked up the “gun” to imitate shooting an intruder in the kingdom.

Hoke County Schools says the kindergartner posed a threat to other students when she made a shooting motion, thus violating policy. The 5-year old was suspended for one day.