VIRAL: Mom ‘livid’ after son’s ‘horrifying’ TSA pat-down

DALLAS, T.X. (WFXB) – A mother in Texas says she is livid after her young son was subjected to what she described a “horrifying” pat-down by the TSA at DFW.

Jennifer Williamson captured part of the incident on video. She said her 13-year old son, who has special needs, was traumatized by the incident. The TSA pulled her son aside for additional screening after he left his laptop in his bag.

In a statement, the TSA says all approved procedures were followed to resolve an alarm of the passenger’s laptop. The TSA implemented the new thorough pat-down procedure after a 2015 audit showed agents had failed to detect weapons at security checkpoints.