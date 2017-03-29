America, say goodbye to online privacy

The future of online privacy is now in the hands of President Trump.

The House of Representatives voted Tuesday to repeal internet privacy protections approved by the Federal Communications Commission in the final days of the Obama administration.

The rules – which had not yet gone into effect – would have required internet service providers to get your permission before collecting and sharing your data. The resolution now goes to Trump’s desk. The White House said Tuesday it “strongly supports” the repeal.