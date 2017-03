North Carolina restaurant bans kids 5 years and younger

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WFXB) – A new policy at an Italian restaurant in North Carolina is generating a reaction on social media. The new rule? No kids allowed.

The manager, Michael Mills, of Caruso’s in Mooresville says thew new policy bans children 5-years-old and younger. Milles adds they are trying to create a ‘fine dining experience’ and reports mostly positive feedback from their customers – although, social media says otherwise.