Kid reporter’s stellar question wows South Carolina’s Frank Martin

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WFXB) – It was the question heard around the sports world that turned one young reporter into a superstar this March Madness. That superstar is Max Bonnstetter, a reporter for Sports Illustrated Kids, who asked one stellar question to South Carolina’s head coach, Frank Maritn.

Despite what can be an intimidating setting for any young boy, 13-year old Max was curious enough to ask martin that question following South Carolina’s win over Baylor in the Sweet 16. Since then, the New Jersey native has appeared on national television and received a ton of kudos on social media.