Counter to Climate Change

President Trump has signed a new executive order rolling back President Obama's climate change policies.

Backlash for President Trump from Democrats after signing an executive order Tuesday that rolled back President Obama’s climate change policies. Republican leadership had said they would move on to other issues on their agenda after failing to get enough votes to overturn Obamacare. The President now says it will take bipartisan support to pass a health care reform bill. The Health and Human Services Secretary is expected to answer questions on the failed health care bill during a Congressional budget meeting today.