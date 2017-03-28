Republicans Re-Group

President Trump is trying to move on from recent controversies.

Republicans are trying to recover after failing to come together on health care. While the GOP leadership now wants to move away from the Obamacare repeal bill, they may have to revisit it later this year. Meanwhile, Democrats are calling on Representative Devin Nunes to resign from the House Intelligence Committee after viewing classified documents on White House grounds. Some analysts say it appears the Congressman from California is trying to help President Trump amid an investigation into alleged ties between his campaign and Russia. Representative Nunes says he has no plans to step down as Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.