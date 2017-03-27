Cincinnati Nightclub Shooting

An argument in a Cincinnati nightclub turned into a deadly shooting.

Just before two-thirty early Sunday morning, several gunmen opened fire inside the crowded Cameo nightclub in Cincinnati. According to witnesses, a group of men got into an argument, which escalated into gunshots. A 27-year-old was killed, and 15 others hurt. Locals say the nightclub caters to a younger crowd, especially on the weekend and police say the incident is not an act of terrorism, but arose from an argument that started between a group of people earlier in the day and escalated to the shooting overnight.