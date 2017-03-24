Healthcare Vote Postponed

A tense night in the capitol as more members remain uneasy over the GOP’s plan to repeal and replace Obamacare. Republican leaders were forced to postpone a floor vote on healthcare yesterday, after conservative and moderate factions within the GOP couldn’t agree on the details of the bills, and support eroded. The White House has pressured congressional republicans, President Trump saying he wants the vote to happen today. Top staffers were sent to met with Congress in an effort to close the deal. But members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus are digging in, withholding support because the bill doesn’t do enough.