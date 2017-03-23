Study ranks Myrtle Beach as the 16th fattest city in America

WalletHub recently ranked cities in the US with the highest percentage of people who are overweight and five cities in the Carolinas made the top 20 list. The Myrtle Beach area ranked number 16 on that list.

Numbers are from the 100 most-populated areas across the country. These numbers are based on three factors – the number of people who are obese or overweight, weight-related health problems and healthy environment. Number one on that list was Jackson, Mississippi. it was followed by Memphis, Tennessee and Little rock, Arkansas.