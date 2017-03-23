Attacks on police might soon be classified as felony ‘hate crimes’ in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WFXB) – Attacks on police, firefighters and other first responders in North Carolina might soon be classified as felony ‘hate crimes.’

This is just one new rule included in a bill approved by a house committee Wednesday that provides new measures of protection for first responders and their families.

House Bill 181 would also provide spouses of first responders killed in the line of duty a break on their property taxes, and EMS personnel would be allowed to carry concealed weapons.