Attack at Parliament

British authorities respond to what they're calling a terrorist incident at Parliament.

A major security incident, prompting the evacuation of the British Parliament as armed police responded to an attack at the gates of the building. A lone attacker allegedly stabbed and killed a policeman before being shot multiple times and killed by officers. Police say the attacker left a trail of blood on his way to the building, having driven into pedestrians on a bridge nearby, killing two more people and injuring 20, including 3 police officers. Authorities in London say the attacks are being treated as a terrorist incident. President Trump has been briefed on the incident, but there’s been no threat to u.S. Lawmakers and no change in their security.