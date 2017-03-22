More Russian Ties

Allegations hint at a new tie between the Trump campaign and Russia.

New accusations have surfaced amid an FBI investigation into alleged ties between Russia and the Trump campaign, involving former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort hiding payments from a pro-Russian political party in Ukraine. Secretary of state Rex Tillerson is planning to visit Moscow next month. Meanwhile, the President continues to encourage Republicans to pass the new health care bill as they make their final push for their Obamacare replacement plan before the controversial bill heads for a vote in the House tomorrow. Democrats today will celebrate seven years since President Obama signed the Affordable Care Act into law as they try to fight its repeal.