Asheville doctor makes rap music video to teach seniors about STD’s

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WFXB) – Talking about sexually-transmitted diseases can be a difficult topic to have with anyone no matter their age, but a doctor in North Carolina is taking a much different approach.

Dr. Shannon Dowler takes on the persona of ‘RapDktaD’ in a hip-hop approach to sex education for kids, but now, it is a decidedly different generation she’s trying to reach. In this case, she wants to get the attention of geriatric patients, who really need to get educated.

With her latest rap music video – the message is “STD’s Never Get Old” – and she’s hoping to make sure senior citizens are aware of their risks. Statistics show the rate of sexually-transmitted disease among senior citizens has almost doubled over the past 10 years.