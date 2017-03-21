President Trump takes credit for Colin Kaepernick’s unemployment

LOUISVILLE, K.Y. (WFXB) – Colin Kaepernick is looking for an NFL franchise to call home and President Donald Trump is taking credit for his struggle to land a team, claiming at a campaign-style rally in Kentucky on Monday that team owners fear the wrath of a Trump Twitter tirade.

Kaepernick took a knee during the National Anthems last season in protest of racial injustice. He has already said he would not do the same thing this season. Kaepernick opted out of his contract earlier this month.