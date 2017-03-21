Heath Care Help

It was a late night session for Republicans in Congress, still at work making changes to the American Health Care Act. The GOP is working on an answer to repeal and replace Obamacare. However, not all House Republicans are on board. Leadership is now bringing in the President in hopes he can make a deal. President Trump will be asked to convince skeptical Republicans who feel their plan is too similar to Obamacare in entitlements and mandates. Democrats are universally opposed to the bill, saying the GOP plan does little to ensure care for the poor and will drive up out of pocket costs. Without a strong GOP vote the plan will likely be unsuccessful in the House.