Carolina AM Cooking: Sausage & Pepper Hero Recipe
Sausage & Pepper Hero
yields: 2-3 sandwiches
Chicken Sausage 12 oz
Red Pepper, sliced 1 ea
Garlic Cloves, chopped 2 pc
Jalapeno, chopped 1/2 ea
Shallots, medium, chopped1 ea
Fresh Thyme 1 sprig
Oregano, dry 1/4 tsp
All Purpose Seasoning 1/2 tsp
Apple Cider Vinegar 1 Tbl
Olive Oil 1 Tbl
Pretzel Roll Hoagies 2-3 ea
Gouda Cheese 4-6 sl
BBQ Sauce as needed
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
- Prepare the vegetables and set aside.
- In a non stick frying pan, over a medium high heat, cook the sausage links whole on the one side for about 3-4 minutes then turning over and cooking for another 3-4 minutes.
- Transfer to a cutting board and add the olive oil to the frying pan, then add the vegetables, seasoning, fresh thyme and cook, stirring occasionally, cooking over a medium heat.
- Continue to cook for about 5 minutes, meanwhile slice up the chicken sausage, which you will notice is not cooked all the way through. Once the vegetables are nice and soft, add the vinegar and allow to cook for 2 minutes, scraping the bottom of the pan. Then add the sliced chicken sausage and toss with the vegetables until chicken is cooked all the way through. This will take about 5 more minutes. Remember to stir occasionally so the sausage or vegetables do not burn.
- Prepare your hoagie rolls by cutting a pocket. To do this, start on one side of the roll and without cutting all the way through, continue to cut to the other side, still without cutting all the way through.
- Once the sausage and peppers are ready, divide between the 2-3 hoagies and top with gouda cheese.
- Place the sandwiches onto a sheet pan and place in the oven until the cheese is melted and the bread is slightly crunchy on the outside.
- When the sandwiches are ready, top with the BBQ sauce, as needed.