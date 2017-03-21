More than 20 students suspended at N.C. school for ‘liking’ Instagram photo

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WFXB) – More than 20 students at a North Carolina school were suspended, all for liking a post on social media.

At first glance. the post looks like a couple of kids posing for a picture on Instagram, but when you read the caption that’s when there’s a red flag. It reads, “Bradford is gon have a school shooter one day.”

The school, Bradford Preparatory, didn’t find the post so funny. Parents say the school suspended the 20-plus students who hit the ‘like’ button for endorsing the threat of a school shooting.