Woman receives death threats for Nazi-themed anti-Trump billboard

PHOENIX, A.Z. (WFXB) – Artistic expression or an insult to the president? One artist says she is receiving death threats for creating a controversial billboard about President Trump.

It’s a bold and controversial billboard in Arizona with President Trump’s face front and center. It has dollar signs mimicking Nazi swastikas, two mushroom clouds, and Mr. Trump wearing a Russian lapel pin.

The LA-based artist behind the billboard, Karen Fiorito, says the sign represents politics and money, dictatorship, destruction of our planet and more. She also says her phone has been ringing non-stop with death threats.