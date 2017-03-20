Toddler twins have an epic slumber party caught on camera

Have you ever wondered what toddlers do in the middle of the night? Well, two parents from New York did…so they set up a nanny cam to see what their twins were up to.

Two-year-old identical twins, Andrew and Ryan, clearly know how to party. They escape from their cribs, make pillow forts, do some gymnastic routines, and of course, cuddle.

At one point, dad comes in to break up the party, but as soon as he leaves, the mayhem continues. The video was posted Friday, and has already been viewed millions of times.