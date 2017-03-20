SC group displays Confederate flag across from NCAA tournament venue

Rachel Jordan

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WFXB) – South Carolina’s victorious weekend didn’t go without controversy after one group of protesters made sure that almost every single fan who came out to Sunday’s game in Greenville had to walk past a large Confederate flag.

The state’s Secessionist party put up the flag in the parking lot near the tournament venue on Sunday morning. The NCAA says the flag was displayed in a public area outside its control.

The association boycotted South Carolina until it removed the flag from its state house grounds two years ago. Police say that displaying the flag did not break any laws.

Related

Berkeley County school buses transform into rollin...
Kitty litter argument leads to arrest for Beaufort...
Listing of the week
SCDMV to waive some license suspensions during Dri...