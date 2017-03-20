SC group displays Confederate flag across from NCAA tournament venue

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WFXB) – South Carolina’s victorious weekend didn’t go without controversy after one group of protesters made sure that almost every single fan who came out to Sunday’s game in Greenville had to walk past a large Confederate flag.

The state’s Secessionist party put up the flag in the parking lot near the tournament venue on Sunday morning. The NCAA says the flag was displayed in a public area outside its control.

The association boycotted South Carolina until it removed the flag from its state house grounds two years ago. Police say that displaying the flag did not break any laws.