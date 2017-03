Are gluten-free diets worth the hype?

The gluten-free diet has a long history of treating people with celiac disease, a digestive disorder in which your body is abnormally sensitive to gluten, a protein component of wheat, rye, barley and crossbreeds of those grains.

Now, going gluten-free is over a $23 billion industry. Dr. Dalal Akoury of AWAREmed explains the history and myths about gluten-free diets.