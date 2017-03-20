Berkeley County school buses transform into rolling study halls

ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WFXB) – South Carolina’s first rolling study hall will be rolled out today in Berkeley County.

Wifi will be available on more than two dozen Berkeley County school buses so students can do their homework while on the way to and from school. Tech giant, Google, is working to make this happen, as some students in the rural community spend a total of two hours commuting to and from school each day.

According to the FCC, less than half of households in Berkeley County have internet access.