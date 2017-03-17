Blasted Budget

President Trump's first budget proposal is facing mixed reaction.



President Donald Trump’s proposed budget may not get very far. The financial blueprint is receiving mixed reviews, with some saying Congress will never approve it. Democrats are angered by the proposal as it cuts spending from several federal departments, with some Democratic analysts saying they think the President has the wrong priorities with spending. Many Republicans, though, are calling it the most conservative budget ever. However, some analysts don’t believe the budget proposal will get anywhere. If approved by Congress, the budget would take effect October 1st.