Trump’s ‘America First’ budget: winners and losers

The Trump administration has unveiled its budget outline, and we’re taking a close look at the numbers.

The “America First” outline appears to put an emphasis on the military and keeping the US safe,with spending increases planned for Defense, Homeland Security and Veterans Affairs.

But significant spending cuts are planned in several cabinet department and federal agencies, including a 29-percent spending slash at the State Department, and a 31-percent cut at the EPA. Labor and Agriculture also see cuts of more than 20-percent.