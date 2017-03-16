Parents beware: ‘Eraser Challenge’ can lead to serious burns

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WFXB) – It’s a game that’s been around for years, but the ‘Eraser Challenge’ is getting new attention after a North Carolina middle school took to social media to warn parents.

A teacher from Statesville posted a photo on Instagram of a student’s burn marks after a student complained about the pain.

Several schools across the nation are speaking out about the online fad that has kids showing off their burns. Kids rub erasers across their skin while reciting the alphabet, and then compare burns. Part of the danger is the types of infections that can develop from rubbing a dirty eraser across a wound.