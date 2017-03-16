Lethal cobra on the run turns up on Twitter

Rachel Jordan

OCALA, F.L. (WFXB) – It’s Day 3 of of the search for the so-called Ocala Cobra in Florida…and he’s turned up, on Twitter.

The two-foot long lethal reptile escaped its containment late Monday, and it didn’t take long for someone to create a Twitter account for the deadly cobra.

Apparently, it is contemplating crossfit, likes a little brie and is already in hot demand –generating more than 2,500 followers. But on a less amusing note, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that about five people die each year in the US from snake bites, and the cobra’s is highly lethal.

