Cheerios is offering freebies to help save the bees

During your last trip to the grocery store, you might have noticed something different in the cereal aisle. Cheerios pulled its mascot, Buzz the Bee off the box of Honey Nut Cheerios.

The reason why? Cheerios wants you to know that the world’s bee population – a crucial pollinator for world food supplies – is plummeting and they want to do something about it.

The company – partnering with Veseys Seeds – is pledging to send out 100-million wildflower seeds. Anyone interested in helping with the #BrinBacTheBees campaign can sign up on the Cheerios website to receive 100 free seeds. Recipients are asked to plant them in a bee-friendly area.

Click here to get involved.