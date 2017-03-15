Tax Return Roller-Coaster

The White House is now commenting on President's Trump's 2005 taxes after a portion of the return was released to an investigative reporter.

A tumultuous Tuesday for the White House after President Trump’s 2005 tax returns mysteriously appeared in the mailbox of an investigative journalist. The White House then rushed to report that the President paid nearly forty million dollars in taxes that year after earning at least $150 million. The Democratic National Committee has slammed the White House response to the tax return as being insufficient while many Republican analysts have criticized some media outlets for possibly soliciting hackers or government employees for the President’s tax returns.But some believe the President himself sent him the documents in the mail. A previously-released tax return of President trump from 1995 showed a loss of nearly a billion dollars.