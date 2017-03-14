Price of Health Care

Reaction is coming in after the Congressional Budget Office releases its score on the new Republican health care plan.

Republicans and Democrats continue to feud over health care and the investigation into Russia. The Republican health care plan to replace Obamacare is put to the test, and its Congressional Budget Office score doesn’t look good. Even many Republicans are disappointed with the news, with some questioning the accuracy of the CBO’s results. But House Speaker Paul Ryan says he’s actually happy with most of the report, as it reduces the federal deficit and doesn’t have a mandate. President Trump is expected to hold rallies next week to promote the health care bill ahead of a house vote.