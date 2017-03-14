North Carolina child health care report card gives state mixed reviews

New grades were revealed on North Carolina’s report card for child health care and officials are concerned that repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act could seriously impact the state.

The North Carolina Institute of Medicine report shows North Carolina received an “A” for making significant progress towards ensuring that all children have access to health insurance, but the report showed that part of that progress was thanks to the Affordable Care Act.

However, the Tar Heel State received a failing grade for child poverty. More than half of all North Carolina children under age 5 live in poor or near poor homes.