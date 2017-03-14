NJ school apologizes for ‘slave auction’ posters

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (WFXB) – More than 150 years after the Civil War, slavery is still an important lesson in schools. But a New Jersey school found a homework assignment touched a raw nerve with parents.

Fifth graders at South Mountain Elementary School in South Orange studying the Colonial Era were given an option to create an advertisement – and one suggestion is a poster for a slave auction.

Some parents who saw the posters while visiting the school were outraged. In response, the school apologized, took the posters down and promised to discuss the topic at an upcoming town hall meeting. The assignment has been a part of the curriculum for at least a decade.