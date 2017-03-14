Carolina AM Cooking: Grilled Chicken with Warm Orzo Salad Recipe

Grilled Chicken with Warm Orzo Salad

Orzo Salad

Orzo 1 cup

Kosher Salt 1 tsp

Water 2 cups

English Cucumber 1/2

peeled, quartered and chopped

Red Pepper, chopped 1/2 cup

Feta Cheese 1/4 cup

Black Pepper to taste

In a small sauce pot, bring the salt and water to a boil and then add the orzo, reduce the heat to a medium heat and allow almost all the water to evaporate, stirring occasionally. Once the water is mostly evaporated, have a taste and make sure the orzo is soft. Remove from the heat, transfer to a medium size bowl and place in the refrigerator to cool down some. Make the Mustard Vinaigrette, recipe follows. Once the orzo is warm, but no longer hot, stir in about 1/2 the vinaigrette and then stir in the cucumbers, red pepper, feta and a little black pepper. Taste then season with a bit more pepper or add more dressing, if desired.

Mustard Vinaigrette

Dijon Mustard 2 Tbl

White Vinegar 1/4 c

Black Pepper to taste

Dry Dill 1/8 – 1/4 tsp

Kosher Salt 1/4 tsp

Dry Oregano 1/4 tsp

Sugar 1/2 tsp

Juice of Lemon 1/2

Olive Oil 1/2 c

In a small mixing bowl, combine all the ingredients except the olive oil and whisk together. Once the ingredients are combined well, slowly drizzle in the olive oil while whisking vigorously to emulsify. Set aside until the orzo is ready.

Chicken Breast, thin sliced 12 oz

Kosher Salt and Pepper to taste

Canola Oil 2 Tbl

In a large non-stick frying pan, heat the oil over a medium high heat, season the breast with a little salt and pepper, then cook the seasoned chicken breast. Cook 2-3 minutes on each side until the chicken is no longer pink inside and transfer to a plate.

Chef’s Notes: Store the rest of the vinaigrette in an air tight container in the refrigerator if desired.