SCDMV to waive some license suspensions during Driver Amnesty Week

Qualified drivers in South Carolina with suspended licenses may be eligible to have them reinstated this week.

The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles will hold Driver Suspension Eligibility Week from March 13 – 17.

During the event, drivers who have lost their driving privileges may be able to reduce or clear the remaining time of their suspensions. Drivers with the following types of suspensions are eligible for the program:

· Excessive points for someone under the age of 18

· Operating an unlicensed taxi

· Operating an uninsured vehicle that they did not own

· Operating or allowing someone else to operate an uninsured vehicle

· Driving under suspension, excluding alcohol or drug related convictions