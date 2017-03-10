Looking for a Strike

Republicans are trying to unite behind their new proposed healthcare plan.

The arm twisting continues today in Washington as president trump tries to rein in members of his own party to repeal and replace Obamacare. Vice President Mike pence even made it clear that they are open to negotiation, even some select members of congress for pizza and bowling last night hoping to win them over. House Speaker Paul Ryan’s pitch includes a three stage process to repeal and replace Obamacare that would offer refundable tax credits to help many purchase health insurance. They are working on an aggressive timeline, hoping to have everything done by this spring.